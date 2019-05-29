WATCH: Indian fans hail MS Dhoni after he sets field for Bangladesh in World Cup warm up match

India romped to victory against Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm up match, but fans noticed something even more interesting after the game.

The moment came in the 39th over of the Indian innings when MS Dhoni was in full flow and Bangladesh were struggling to stem the flow of runs.

The former India captain lent a helping hand to his opponents as appears to literally set the field for Bangladesh as the fielders looked on in disbelief. Missing captaincy perhaps, MS?

The bowler Sabbir Rahman, as can be seen above, clearly seems to agree with the field placing of Dhoni, and gets his man in a similar position as that of Dhoni’s demands.

It was a moment that went down well with the vast majority of Indian cricket fans, who hailed the 2011 World Cup winning star on Twitter.

Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! 💙 M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! 😂😂😂 Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv — DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019

Bahut hard bhai dhoni — Kodi (@Kodi01186533) May 28, 2019

While it’s unclear what Dhoni exactly meant, his fans certainly believe “Mahi” had a trick or two up his sleeve.