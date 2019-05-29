ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa pacer ruled out of opening match against England

South Africa will be without the services of one of their top stars as they open the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament against hosts England on Thursday.

Dale Steyn will be a confirmed absentee from the opening game of the World Cup following a shoulder injury suffered by the pacer during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite hopes that Steyn would be fit in time for the World Cup, the 35-year-old has failed a fitness test ahead of the tournament, with head coach Ottis Gibson confirming the news.