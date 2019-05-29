ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa pacer ruled out of opening match against England

South Africa will be without the services of one of their top stars as they open the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament against hosts England on Thursday.
Dale Steyn will be a confirmed absentee from the opening game of the World Cup following a shoulder injury suffered by the pacer during the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Despite hopes that Steyn would be fit in time for the World Cup, the 35-year-old has failed a fitness test ahead of the tournament, with head coach Ottis Gibson confirming the news.
“Steyn is not quite ready yet, not far away but not ready,” Gibson said.
“With a six-week tournament there’s no real need to force the issue. He won’t be available for the first game. We’ve still got 14 others.”
According to Gibson, England are favourites for the trophy, and he says England players themselves know they have a really good chance to win their first World Cup crown.
“My two very good friends, Broad and Anderson, have said England will have to do something really bad not to win this World Cup. As far as they are concerned England have won it already,” he said.
England and South Africa are both yet to win the World Cup even once.