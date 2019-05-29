5 talking points from India vs Bangladesh warm up match

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just around the corner. The participating nations have gone through a warm-up process in the meantime, to acclimatize to the conditions. India and Bangladesh took part in such a warm-up match, with the former coming our victorious. Here are the talking points from this one.

#1 India’s opening conundrum

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have held the mantle of India’s opening order for some time now. The talented duo have had their fair share of ups and downs. However, their performances in the warm-up matches so far should be a cause for concern for the 2011 World Cup winners.

Against Bangladesh, Dhawan departed after scoring just a single run, while Sharma was bowled following a nineteen run cameo. The pair had scored just two runs each in their previous match against New Zealand, as their side finished with a meagre one seventy-nine.

A combined total of twenty-four runs in two matches have put the Indian opening order in disarray. The Blues will be looking to make changes to their top two if things continue on a similar track during the opening weeks of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

#2 Double century delight put the Blues back on track

While India’s opening pairing disappointed yet again, the middle order stepped up. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and MS Dhoni all put massive runs on the board to see India sail through to three hundred and fifty-nine total.

Captain Kohli fell just short of a half-century, scoring forty-seven runs off forty-six balls. Meanwhile, both Rahul and Dhoni scored a ton each to help their side to a massive total.

Rahul staked his claim at the opening birth when he scored one hundred and right runs off ninety-nine balls. Former captain Dhoni, on the other hand, went better than Rahul to score one hundred and thirteen off seventy-eight balls.

#3 Mushfiqur’s 90 not enough for Bangladesh

Long gone are those days when Bangladesh were considered to be minnows in the cricketing world. At the moment, the South Asian side is one of the more exciting teams out there with a plethora of talent. Moreover, a knack of outperforming the big teams have also added to their charm.

India put up a massive score against Bangladesh in their warm-up match, asking their neighbours to chase down three hundred and fifty-nine. However, the men in green started strongly, with Liton Das scoring seventy-three off ninety balls.

Mushfiqur Rahim added to Das’s score, by putting up ninety on the board. However, once Yuzvendra Chahal claimed his wicket, Bangladesh collapsed.

#4 Spin saves the day for India

India put up a huge score on the board to provide Bangladesh with a tough challenge. However, with Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim putting up high scores, there was a chance that that total wasn’t going to be enough.

That’s where the Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal stepped in. The two took a combined six wickets – three each – to dismantle the Bangladesh middle order and send India on their way to a win. Moreover, Yadav only gave away forty-seven points in his ten overs, while Chahal was hit for fifty-five in ten.

The pair was the undoing of India’s South Asian rivals during the warm-up match – a feat they will hope to repeat once the main tournament starts.

#5 Both sides have issues to fix

Both India and Bangladesh are a part of the revamped ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – one which sees each participating nation play against each other before the semifinals. However, the two sides have some issues to fix before they can start dreaming of a semis birth.

Bangladesh had to wait till May 28 to play their first official warm-up match, as the one scheduled against Pakistan was abandoned. However, the South Asian side came away with a huge loss with the middle order disappointing in particular. Five batsmen departed with a combined score of sixteen, three of them bowing out on a duck.

Meanwhile, the trouble for India lies in the front-end of the team. Both the openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan – departed for a combined score of twenty, faring slightly better than in the loss against New Zealand.

India are expected to go deep into the tournament while Bangladesh can provide an odd surprise here and there. However, the two teams need to fix their issues before the tournament arrives.