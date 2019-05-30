Watch: Joe Root gets lost behind the sight screen in hilarious episode during England v South Africa Cricket World Cup 2019 match

The ICC World Cup 2019 started with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in London. During the second innings, England batsman Joe Root was involved in a hilarious episode with the sight screen.

After England had put up 311 runs on the board, South Africa’s chase was going strong with Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen scoring runs for fun. It was in the 22nd over when Root’s struggles with the sight screen caught everyone’s eyes.

The batsman went past the boundary rope to fetch the ball from behind the sight screen after Van der Dussen had hit a straight six, right over the bowler’s head. Though Root was quick to find the ball and throw it back to the umpires, he struggled to get out. Ultimately, one of the World Cup stewards present at The Oval had to help him get out of the situation.

The Proteas were 115/2 after 21.1 overs, with De Kock on 66 when the hilarious episode took place. However, three quick wickets, that of the wicketkeeper-batsman, JP Duminy and Dwaine Pretorius saw them come down to 144/5 in the 27th over.

Here’s a video of the incident.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Joe Root struggles with the sight screen