ICC World Cup 2019: English duo better than Indian legend as fastest openers in International cricket

With the ICC World Cup 2019 almost upon us, cricket fans have already named their favourites and many of them believe it’s the hosts England who will walk away with their first ever CWC title.

A lot of England’s hopes will rest on the shoulders of their swashbuckling openers, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. And if statistics are anything to go by, the duo are set to give England explosive starts in the tournament.

Image Courtesy: ICC

Bairstow has the best ODI strike rate among openers who have scored at least 1000 runs. His fellow opener, Roy follows him on second, ahead of legendary Indian batsman Virender Sehwag. Rather unsurprisingly, former New Zealand captain and one of the best openers to have played the game, Brendon McCullum is fourth on the list.

Though in England’s first World Cup warm up encounter against Australia the duo couldn’t express themselves, they were at their explosive best against Afghanistan. Chasing 161 runs, the Roy-Bairstow duo took England to 77 runs in only 7.2 overs and while Bairstow was dismissed, Roy went on to slam a 46-ball-89 to see his side through.

With an incredible middle order to follow, if England’s opening batsmen continue providing such starts to their side, it’ll be quite a task for their opponents to hold them back from scoring mammoth totals in the World Cup.