Watch: Chelsea star David Luiz reveals he supports Team India, wishes Virat Kohli & co luck for the World Cup

Chelsea and Brazil defender David Luiz has revealed in a video that he will be backing Team India in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019. He wished Virat Kohli and side luck for the tournament as well.

Luiz is currently getting ready for the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on 30th May. Kohli, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for India’s second warm up match, against Bangladesh which will be played on the 28th.

“Hello Virat Kohli. Good luck for the World Cup bro. God bless you and your team a lot, I’m going to be supporting you. See you soon,” Luiz said in the message. The Indian captain, as he has revealed in the past, is a Chelsea fan.

Here’s the video of Luiz wishing Kohli and co luck for the tournament, which was posted by UK-based businessman Frank Khalid on Twitter.