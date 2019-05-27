LIVE: ICC World Cup 2019 – India vs Bangladesh warm up match

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm up encounter.

The world’s biggest and most popular cricket tournament is just a few days away, with the teams currently going through their warm up matches. And in this process, two-time champions India lock horns with Bangladesh in what could be a crucial encounter keeping in mind the team combinations and players’ form.

Both the sides will have all 15 players to choose from in the encounter, which will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The India vs Bangladesh match is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST/5.30 PM SGT) on 28th May.

Here are the full squads.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Mahrafe Mortaza (captain), Abu Jayed, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Rubel Hossain, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mehidy Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman and Shakib Al Hassan.

You can follow the LIVE blog of the match right here.