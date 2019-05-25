England vs Australia warm up match: Coach forced to take field after team falls short of players

We are just a few days away from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and the various participating teams have already started preparing for the event. Meanwhile, hosts England seems to have suffered a huge blow in the form of a host of injuries to some of their main stars.

In fact, the injury problem even forced former England cricketer and fielding coach Paul Collingwood to take the field in the warm up game against Australia earlier on Saturday. The match began with England pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood suffering from injury scares.

Both bowlers are deemed vital in the team’s preparations to lift the cup and as a result, they were allowed to rest with 42-year-old Collingwood stepping in for Wood as a substitute fielder for the side led by Jos Buttler instead of Eoin Morgan – who was also rested due to injury.

Mark Wood pulled his hamstring while bowling his fourth over and quickly left the field, choosing not to risk his well-being by playing any further. He was initially replaced by Jofra Archer who had actually been rested for the match.

Archer did not last long either, as the Barbados-born youngster soon walked off as well, after seemingly injuring himself while fielding at the deep.

All this caused Paul Collingwood to take the field, and Twitter was quick to notice:

A familiar face on the ground for England! Assistant coach Paul Collingwood is on as a sub fielder … LIVE: https://t.co/XmIL50L3k8 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZPnWPS1X5z — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 25, 2019