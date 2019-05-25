Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter roasts India for shambolic batting performance in warm up match against New Zealand

Team India may be the favourites to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup, but their unflattering start in today’s warm up match against New Zealand really proves otherwise.

Earlier, it was India captain Virat Kohli who won the toss and chose to bat first against the Kiwis, despite knowing that chasing would be the easier option in English conditions. He had reasoned that himself and his cohorts would “relish the challenge”, but what followed was a total disaster for the “men in blue”.

New Zealand’s carnage began in the second over, with Rohit Sharma (2 off 6) trapped plumb in front by an inswinging delivery off Trent Boult. Boult returned shortly afterwards to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan (2 off 7) and KL Rahul (6 off 10). Virat Kohli (18 off 24) and MS Dhoni (17 off 42) did little to counter the sudden onslaught.

Dinesh Karthik (4 off 3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1 off 17) also fell shortly afterwards and at one point, the scoreboard read 91/7 with Hardik Pandya’s handy contribution of 30(37 balls) accounting for nearly one-third of India’s total score.

Quite understandably, Twitter soon went into a meltdown with fans criticising Team India for their poor show. Check out some of the reactions below:

At the time of writing, India’s score reads 177/8 in 38 overs, a solid improvement considering the situation they were in just over an hour ago. Ravindra Jadeja (54 not out off 49, 6 fours, 2 sixes) has completed a well-made half-century, giving the Indian top-order some serious batting lessons. Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 33) is also present at the middle, providing the southpaw with ample company.

