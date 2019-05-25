India vs New Zealand warm up match: India lose three quick wickets as Trent Boult strikes

India are struggling against the pace and accuracy of Trent Boult in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm up match against New Zealand.

Boult dismissed Rohit Sharma LBW, before getting Shikhar Dhawan to nick one to the wicket-keeper. Soon after, he got KL Rahul to play onto his stumps, reducing the Indians to just 24/3.

It was a classy spell of fast bowling from Trent Boult, who has shown in the past as well what he is capable of, and it only goes to show that perhaps India aren’t quite the heavyweights we were expecting them to be just yet.

Plenty of time still to go in this game however, and perhaps a few twists and turns still to come in this high-profile warm up ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament.