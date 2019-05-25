India vs New Zealand warm up match: India wins toss, Virat Kohli chooses to bat first

India are ready to take on New Zealand in their first warm up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament, and the toss is done and dusted.

The two captains Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson were out in the middle, and after the toss of the coin, it was India who came out victors.

Indian skipper Kohli did not hesitate in making his decision to bat first in the conditions at the Oval, but will have to be content without the services of Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar following injuries to the duo.

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson seemed content enough to be batting second, but there is no doubt that this contest will be a hard fought one, with only one team coming out on top.

