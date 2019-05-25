Pakistan vs Bangladesh warm-up match: where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The World’s biggest cricket spectacle, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just a few days away now and the participating teams have already released their squads after carefully weighing their strengths and weaknesses.



But before the tournament officially begins on May 30th, all teams will play a few warm-up matches against each other. The warm-up matches will be held between May 24th and May 28th. The full schedule is as follows:

May 24: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – County Ground, Bristol, Sri Lanka vs South Africa – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 25: England vs Australia – The Rose Bowl, Southampton, India vs New Zealand – Kennington Oval, London

May 26: South Africa vs West Indies – County Ground, Bristol, Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 27: England vs Afghanistan – Kennington Oval, London, Australia vs Sri Lanka – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

May 28: New Zealand vs West Indies – County Ground, Bristol, India vs Bangladesh – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Based on the above information, we can understand that Pakistan will lock horns with Bangladesh on 26th May.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-Up Match #6

The match will take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 9:30 am GMT (3:00 pm IST).

Since this is a warm-up match, both the sides can use their full set of 15 players.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicket-keeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hassan, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal.

Where to watch:

