West Indies vs South Africa warm-up match: where to watch, live stream, time, teams, scores and updates

The World’s biggest cricket spectacle, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just a few days away now and the participating teams have already released their squads after carefully weighing their strengths and weaknesses.



But before the tournament officially begins on May 30th, all teams will play a few warm-up matches against each other. The warm-up matches will be held between May 24th and May 28th. The full schedule is as follows:

May 24: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – County Ground, Bristol, Sri Lanka vs South Africa – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 25: England vs Australia – The Rose Bowl, Southampton, India vs New Zealand – Kennington Oval, London

May 26: South Africa vs West Indies – County Ground, Bristol, Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

May 27: England vs Afghanistan – Kennington Oval, London, Australia vs Sri Lanka – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

May 28: New Zealand vs West Indies – County Ground, Bristol, India vs Bangladesh – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Based on the above information, we can understand that West Indies will lock horns with South Africa on 26th May.

South Africa vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-Up Match #5

The match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol at 9:30 am GMT (3:00 pm IST).

Since this is a warm-up match, both the sides can use their full set of 15 players.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicolas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Kemar Roach, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn and Rassie van der Dussen.

Where to watch:

Viewers in India will be able to watch the matches on television via the Star Sports network and on live-stream via Hotstar. Readers can also stay tuned with the latest news updates from the game, on FOX Sports Asia.