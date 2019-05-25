ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan shock Pakistan by three wickets in opening warmup match

The first warmup match of the ICC World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Afghanistan saw the latter register a three-wicket win after what was a disappointing performance from Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men.

After having won the toss, Ahmed decided to have a go with the bat and the duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman gave them a steady start. But with 47 runs on the board, Imam fell in the 9th over and Zaman followed him three overs and 15 runs later.

Wickets of Haris Sohail and experienced campaigner Mohammad Hafeez with only 100 runs on the board would have made the Pakistan captain regret his decision. Babar Azam (112) and Shoaib Malik (44), however, stuck in with the former getting a hundred to help his side cross the 200-run mark.

The Pakistani lower order failed to withstand the might of Afghanistan bowling and they were bowled out for 262. Mohammad Nabi (3 wickets) and Rashid Khan (2 wickets) were once again the heroes with the ball.

With 263 to chase, the opening duo of Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai gave Afghanistan an explosive start. And even though the wicketkeeper-batsman had to retire hurt, HAzaratullah continued his good work and struck a 28-ball-49 before giving away his wicket with 80 runs on the board in the 12th over.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (74) and Nabi (34) played sensible knocks to ensure Afghanistan cross the line without much of a fuss. And though the match finished in the last over, there was never a doubt that the Afghans will fail to breach Pakistan’s 262-run mark.

Brief Score: AFG: 263/7 (Shahidi 74, Zazai 48; Wahab Riaz 7.4–46-3) beat PAK: 262 all out (Azam 112, Malik 44; Nabi 10-46-3) by 3 wickets

South Africa register regulation win over Sri Lanka

The Proteas were exceedingly superior to their Asian opponents on the day and riding on skipper Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla’s half-centuries amassed 338 runs in 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka, despite captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews’s efforts, fell 87 runs short of the target.

Brief Score: SA: 338/7 (Du Plessis 88, Amla 65; Suranga Lakmal 9-63-2) beat SL: 251 all out (Karunaratne 87, Mathews 64; Andile Phehlukwayo 7-36-4) by 87 runs