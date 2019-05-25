Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Abhishek Bachchan hilariously trolls Virat Kohli for picture with Harry Kane

Chennaiyin FC owner and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has trolled Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli after Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane posted an image with Kohli.

The Indian batsman is currently in England, ready to lead India in the ICC World Cup 2019, where he met Kane. The England football team captain was quick to post a selfie with Kohli which went like…

Just hours later, the Indian captain posted a tweet for Kane as well and wished him luck for the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

Bachchan, however, who is also a Chelsea fan, replied to Kane’s tweet with an old image of Kohli posing with a Chelsea jersey. Here’s the Bollywood star’s tweet.

 

Kohli himself had posted the image above on his Facebook page, back in 2014, showing his love for the London-based football club, who are Tottenham’s direct rivals.

At Stamford Bridge. Thank you Chelsea Football Club

Posted by Virat Kohli on Thursday, 14 August 2014

 

