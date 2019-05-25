Abhishek Bachchan hilariously trolls Virat Kohli for picture with Harry Kane

Chennaiyin FC owner and Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has trolled Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli after Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane posted an image with Kohli.

The Indian batsman is currently in England, ready to lead India in the ICC World Cup 2019, where he met Kane. The England football team captain was quick to post a selfie with Kohli which went like…

After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019

Just hours later, the Indian captain posted a tweet for Kane as well and wished him luck for the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Axpb2apmDB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019

Bachchan, however, who is also a Chelsea fan, replied to Kane’s tweet with an old image of Kohli posing with a Chelsea jersey. Here’s the Bollywood star’s tweet.

Kohli himself had posted the image above on his Facebook page, back in 2014, showing his love for the London-based football club, who are Tottenham’s direct rivals.