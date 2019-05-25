ICC World Cup 2019: Injury scare for India as star player is forced to quit training midway

On the eve of their ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up encounter against New Zealand, India’s star all-rounder Vijay Shankar has reportedly injured himself.

The Tamil Nadu player, who was roped into the World Cup squad for his all-round abilities, is considered by many as the solution for India’s number four woes and could play a crucial role in England. Shankar was hit on his right hand while facing Khaleel Ahmed in the nets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release any official information on the all-rounder’s situation and it is still unclear whether he would be able to take part in the warm-up encounter against the Kiwis on Saturday, 25th May.

According to reports in ESPN, Shankar walked back to the dressing room immediately after the incident. With Kedar Jadhav not fully fit yet, KL Rahul or Dinesh Karthik are expected to take the number four position in Shankar’s absence.