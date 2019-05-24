India vs New Zealand warmup match live stream, where to watch, scores, updates, team, details

The ICC World Cup 2019 is almost upon us and the warm-up matches are set to continue with England vs Australia and India vs New Zealand the two matches scheduled for 25th May.

India and New Zealand will face off at the Oval in London, with the match scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (5.30 PM SGT, 3 PM IST).

Where to watch

The match will be telecast live for the Indian audience on the Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on Hotstar.com as well. The South-East Asian fans can follow the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Both sides will hope that they can begin their warmup matches on a bright note and take some much needed momentum into the main tournament which will start very shortly.

We will bring you all the major moments right here on FOX Sports Asia.