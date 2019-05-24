ICC World Cup 2019: Big injury scare for England as superstar injures finger during fielding drill

ICC World Cup 2019 hosts and considered by many as the favourites to lift the trophy, England have suffered a potential injury blow to their preparations as captain Eoin Morgan has supposedly injured his left index finger.

The English skipper is set for an X-ray on his finger, which suffered a blow during a fielding drill. England will face Australia in their first World Cup warm-up encounter on 25th May – an encounter which might have come a bit too soon for Morgan.

England spinner Liam Dawson revealed he thinks the injury isn’t too bad. He added that he hopes the skipper is ready for the World Cup on time.

“I don’t think it is too bad, but we’ll see what happens,” Dawson said as reported by ESPN Cricinfo. “Hopefully he is fit and raring to go.”

England will play the World Cup opener against South Africa at the Oval on 30th May. But before that, the hosts will face Afghanistan in another warm-up encounter on 27th May.