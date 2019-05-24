England vs Australia warmup match live stream, where to watch, scores, updates, team, details

The ICC World Cup 2019 is almost upon us and the warm-up matches are set to continue with England vs Australia and India vs New Zealand the two matches scheduled for 25th May.

England and Australia will face off at theHampshire Bowl in Southampton, with the match scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (5.30 PM SGT, 3 PM IST).

Where to watch

The match will be telecast live for the Indian audience on the Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on Hotstar.com as well. The South-East Asian fans can follow the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Teams

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Both sides will hope that they can begin their warmup matches on a bright note and take some much needed momentum into the main tournament which will start very shortly.

We will bring you all the major moments right here on FOX Sports Asia.