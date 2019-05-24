India vs New Zealand warm up match: Best IPL performers from both countries

The Indian Premier League 2019 served as the perfect warm-up for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. Although differing in format, the competition provided players to find their best form. Ahead of the warm-up match between India and New Zealand, we take a look at the best performers from both sides in this year’s IPL.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul started slowly in the 2019 Indian Premier League. The Indian National Team batsman registered just four runs in his first match against Rajasthan Royals, following it up with a single run against Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, Rahul picked it up from game three, scoring an unbeaten seventy-one as his side raced to a five-wicket victory. The batsman followed it up with several brilliant knocks, eventually finishing as the tournament’s second-highest scorer behind David Warner.

Rahul is expected to play a part in the upcoming World Cup and a warm-up against New Zealand would help him adjust to the surroundings.

Trent Boult

It wasn’t a great IPL this time around for New Zealand bowlers. Both Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan faltered, with Trent Boult the only one with decent figures.

Boult started just five matches for the rebranded Delhi Capitals, mostly in the absence of South African pacer, Kagiso Rabada. In those matches, however, Boult conceded just one hundred and sixty-three runs, spanning across nineteen overs. The New Zealand bowler also managed to grab five wickets for himself, while holding a bowling average of 32.60.

The pacer was New Zealand’s overall highest-ranked bowler in the competition.

Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals signalled their intent early when they signed Shikhar Dhawan before the official auction. The capital side sent three players to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for his services.

Right from the get-go, Dhawan showed why Delhi had been desparate to bring him back, as he scored forty-three off thirty-six balls. Some low-scoring innings followed, but the Indian batsman found his form before late, eventually scoring a total of five hundred and twenty-one runs. He also managed a high score of ninety-seven unbeaten while maintaining an average of just over thirty.

Dhawan is expected to open for India during the upcoming Cricket World Cup and will be looking to settle into the English surroundings with the help of the warm-up matches.

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill was a late replacement for Johnny Bairstow, who left Sunrisers Hyderabad to return to England. As a result, the New Zealand batsman could only play in three matches. Nevertheless, those three innings were enough for the veteran to display his batting prowess.

Guptill’s contributions to Hyderabad came at a steady pace. He maintained an average of twenty-seven for his side in those three games, with his highest score being thirty-six. In doing so, he fared better than both Kane Williamson and Colin Munro, with the pair playing more games than him.

The thirty-two-year-old has been retained by New Zealand for the upcoming Cricket World Cup and with over a hundred and fifty international caps under his belt, the Kiwis will be looking towards him in times of distress.

Hardik Pandya

Much controversy and furore over his comments on a television show threw Hardik Pandya’s future in doubt. The Indian star initially was handed a ban by BCCI, only to see it overturned before the start of the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Pandya’s reversed ban proved to be a blessing for the Mumbai Indians, who won their fourth trophy with the Indian all-rounder playing a key role. The Mumbai star finished the competition with the second-highest strike rate in the while scoring a total of four hundred and two runs. Meanwhile, the twenty-five-old also hit twenty-nine sixes – the third highest tally in the competition.

Many experts believe Pandya can be the ‘X’ factor India needs for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. The Allrounder now has the chance to prove them right, as he readies for the big one with the help of warm-up matches.