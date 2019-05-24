Sri Lanka vs South Africa warmup match: Sri Lanka star stretchered off after injuring ankle

The warm-up encounters of the ICC World Cup 2019 started earlier today with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan while Sri Lanka face South Africa.

Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to field first but his decision kind of backfired as despite losing Aiden Markram, the Proteas duo of Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis applied themselves and took them to a more than decent position almost halfway through their innings.

However, it was the injury to Sri Lanka youngster Avishka Fernando which caught the eye. The 21-year-old, fielding on cover, slipped while trying to stop a Du Plessis drive in the 18th over and twisted his ankle. He had to be stretchered off the field.

No details on the extent of the injury have been revealed yet but it looks highly unlikely that the opening batsman will come out to bat in the second innings for his side.

At the time of writing, South Africa were cruising at 158/1 after the end of 22 overs.