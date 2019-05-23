LIVE: ICC World Cup 2019 – India vs New Zealand warm up match

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the ICC World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand warm-up encounter.

The biggest cricket tournament on earth is almost upon us with the teams now going through their warm-up matches. And in this process, two-time champions India take on New Zealand in what could be a crucial encounter keeping in mind the team combinations and players’ form.

Both the sides will have all 15 players to choose from in the encounter, which will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. The India vs New Zealand match is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST/5.30 PM SGT) on 25th May.

Here are the full squads.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

You can follow the LIVE blog of the encounter here.