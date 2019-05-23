Sri Lanka vs South Africa warmup match live stream, where to watch, scores, updates, team, details

The ICC World Cup 2019 is almost upon us and the warm-up matches are set to get underway with Pakistan vs Afghanistan and Sri Lanka vs South Africa the two matches scheduled for 24th May.

While Pakistan and Afghanistan will face off at the County Ground in Bristol, Sri Lanka and South Africa will meet each other in Cardiff, at the Sophia Gardens. Both the matches are scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (5.30 PM SGT, 3 PM IST).

Where to watch

The match will be telecasted live for the Indian audience on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD and can be live streamed on Hotstar.com as well. The South-East Asian fans can follow the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Both the sides would want to experiment with their combinations heading into the big tournament. The encounter is scheduled for 24th May, 10.30 AM local time (5.30 PM SGT, 3 PM IST) and will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

While South Africa will face West Indies in their next warm-up match on 26th May before squaring off against host England in the World Cup opener, Sri Lanka will play five-time champions Australia on the 27th of the month. The Asian giants will start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand.