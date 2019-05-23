Reports: India to wear away jersey in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, colour of the kit revealed

The Indian Cricket Team are set to don an away kit in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as reports claim that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will introduce home and away jersey concept for the tournament.

With England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and India all wearing shades of blue, and South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh’s home colours green, the ICC has decided to introduce the home and away jersey system, New Indian Express reports.

The report adds that India will have an orange away jersey. However, the front of the kit is expected to be a darker shade of blue with the sleeves and the back in orange. The Virat Kohli-led side will reportedly wear the away jersey for their encounters against England and Afghanistan as they have been listed as the away side in those matches.

Moreover, as England are hosting the tournament, they will continue to wear their home jersey throughout. Pakistan will have the luxury to go ahead with their home jersey for their matches against South Africa and Bangladesh as they have been listed as the home side.

ICC are yet to make any official announcement on the same.

Image Courtesy: BCCI