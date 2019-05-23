ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar reveals which position MS Dhoni should bat on

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has had his say on where MS Dhoni should bat for Team India in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The middle order conundrum looks far from solved for the Indian team. With Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to man the top order, it’s the number four, five and six positions which have been the subject of quite a few debates.

Many argue that Dhoni would be the best bet for number four with players like Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya capable enough to fight for the next three spots on the order. However, Tendulkar believes that the great wicket-keeper batsman should walk in at number five.

“My personal opinion is Dhoni should be batting five. I still don’t know what the team combination would be, but if you are going [with] Rohit and Shikhar as openers, to Virat [Kohli] at No. 3 and whoever at No. 4 then Dhoni could be No. 5.

“Then Hardik Pandya, an explosive player, follows them. That way the experienced batsmen are well spaced out and Dhoni can stretch the game towards the end where he himself can be explosive along with Hardik,” Tendulkar said while in conversation with ESPN Cricinfo.

The Master Blaster is unarguably the greatest World Cup batsman with 2278 runs at an average of 56.95 on cricket’s biggest stage. And coming from him, this suggestion might hold some value.