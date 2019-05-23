Watch: Usman Khawaja suffers a nasty blow on helmet off Andre Russell’s bouncer in ICC CWC 2019 unofficial warm-up game

Australia opener Usman Khawaja suffered a nasty blow on his helmet, sending some selection scares through the Australian camp. The incident took place during the five-time ICC World Cup champions’ unofficial warm-up match against West Indies in Southampton.

The left-hander was facing Andre Russell, whose bouncer struck Khawaja on the helmet. The West Indian all-rounder was quick to apologise and rushed to the batsman. Khawaja was taken off the field for medical assistance.

The injury wasn’t serious as Khawaja’s teammate Shaun Marsh revealed later as reported by Cricbuzz. He will most probably play in their World Cup warm-up match against England.

“It was very scary. It copped him on the side of the cheekbone… The main thing is he is OK and can bounce back pretty quickly. (Khawaja was) a bit shaken, as you are when you get hit on the head. But he is a tough cookie, Uzzy, and he’ll be ready to go,” Marsh said.

Here’s a video of the incident.

Relief for the Aussies as Usman Khawaja is passed fit after copping a nasty blow to the head off the bowling of Andre Russell during an un-official #CWC19 warm-up clash in Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/OOR3m5G9ro — ICC (@ICC) May 22, 2019

Australia cruised to victory in the warm-up match as they chased down West Indies’ 221 in 39 overs.