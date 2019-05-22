ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian star reveals how he developed his ‘weird’ bowling action

The 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is only a few days away and the various participating teams, including the Indian contingent, have already entered the final stages of preparation of the mega event.

Team India is looking forward to the tournament, as explained by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday’s press conference. “This will be the most challenging World Cup ever,” Kohli had said.

India’s lineup consists of strong batsmen, such as Kohli himself, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the frontline Indian bowlers.

India also possesses a great set of all-rounders namely Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar. Among them, Kedar Jadhav is one of India’s best part-time bowling options due to his wicket-taking abilities.

Kedar Jadhav is known for his “weird”, slow sidearm bowling style and in an interview, he was asked about how and why he chooses to bowl that way. Jadhav said it was something he developed recently, in his quest of being different from the crowd.

“I certainly haven’t been bowling it all along. But I like creativity so when I was bowling, I realised off-spinners are usual. Anyone who does not know to bowl will bowl off-spin. That’s when I tried a few new things like the sidearm ball and it worked. I tried it in the match and it got me wickets so stuck with it,” he explained.

Jadhav’s sidearm bowling could surely be a sight to watch out for, in India’s matches during the World Cup. However, it remains unclear as to whether he will bowl in the tournament as he is only recovering from an injury to his right arm, which he suffered during the IPL finals in early May.

India’s World Cup campaign begins on June 5th, when they will play against South Africa in their first group-stage game at the Ageas Rose Bowl stadium.