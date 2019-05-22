ICC updates rankings before World Cup 2019, Indian stars hold top spots in batting charts

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) updated the batting rankings for One Day International (ODI)s. Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma emerged leaders with 890 and 839 points respectively.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had an exciting 2018-19 season, as the duo led their team to several series wins – against West India, Australia and New Zealand among others. Virat Kohli, in particular, had an excellent year as he broke many records and climbed many milestones.

Kohli scored six hundred in 2018 alone and also became the fastest cricketer to reach 10000 ODI runs – in terms of matches, innings and balls faced. Rohit Sharma on the other hand, made three 150+ scores last year, the most for any batsman in 2018.

The Indian team recently lost their home series against Australia but Kohli and Rohit – who are the team captain and vice-captain respectively – continued to perform well with the bat.

The top-five ICC ODI batting rankings are as follows:

As you can see, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor follows the Indian pair at the third spot, with 831 points. Shai Hope of West Indies (808) is placed fourth and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (803) follows him at fifth place.

Francois du Plessis (South Africa – 801 points), Babar Azam (Pakistan – 788), Joe Root (England – 782), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan – 758) and Martin Guptill (New Zealand – 750) complete the top-ten in the rankings.

For the first time in many years, no Australian batsmen feature in the top ten. Aaron Finch (Australia – 744) is their top-ranked batsman, at 11th spot overall.