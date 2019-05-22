ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter trolls Team India for playing PUBG before the tournament

On Wednesday, Team India led by their captain Virat Kohli left for England from Mumbai, to participate in the much-awaited Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The tournament begins on May 30, with England facing South Africa in the opening game at the Oval. However, prior to the main event, all participating teams will play warm-up matches starting from the 24th of May.

India will play two warm-up matches, initially against New Zealand on May 25th and then against Bangladesh on May 28th, before they begin their tournament run in the group stage match against South Africa on June 5th.

Meanwhile, BCCI released the pictures of the Indian team all set to depart to England. The players including Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami were seen playing the popular video game PUBG on their gadgets while waiting to board their flight.

The photos met with mixed responses from Twitterati, with some users slamming the players for getting distracted before such a major tournament. Others were in support of the stars, sending them warm regards for the tournament.

PUBG ka world cup nhi hai bhailog 😂😂😂 Cricket ka hai . — Rooh ❤ (@OHH_Rooh) May 21, 2019

half of the team is playing pubg. dhoni for me is a risk for india .. https://t.co/3V8lD6lR7r — Naveed Athar Mazari (@naveedamazari) May 22, 2019

So ab agar world Cup nahi Mila India Ko to petition fir se file karna PUBG ban ka 😀 — Anonymously Said (@logicallysaying) May 22, 2019

If India win the #CWC, I hope they include @PUBG as one the reasons they won the tournament 😂. https://t.co/Om184CNNkJ — Dylan Didi (@dylandidi_) May 22, 2019

Pubg lover india team😍 — Aman Singh Choudhary (@amanchodhary4) May 22, 2019

Yeh sab PUBG wale h kya???

Chak de India!!!

Hope the team gets the cup back.#CWC19 #TeamIndia https://t.co/2JDGPvDUq0 — Ashutosh Kumar (@ashuak1225) May 22, 2019

PUBG MAT KHELO ,JEET KE WAPAS AANA TEAM INDIA — anand prakash yadav🇮🇳🐦 (@anandprakashy11) May 22, 2019

Team India (or) Team PUBG? https://t.co/QqRVDZLWzZ — Vinod Ramnath (@NaanumEngineer) May 22, 2019

