ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter trolls Team India for playing PUBG before the tournament

On Wednesday, Team India led by their captain Virat Kohli left for England from Mumbai, to participate in the much-awaited Men’s Cricket World Cup.
The tournament begins on May 30, with England facing South Africa in the opening game at the Oval. However, prior to the main event, all participating teams will play warm-up matches starting from the 24th of May.
India will play two warm-up matches, initially against New Zealand on May 25th and then against Bangladesh on May 28th, before they begin their tournament run in the group stage match against South Africa on June 5th.
Jet set to go ✈✈#CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k4V9UC0Zao
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 21, 2019
The photos met with mixed responses from Twitterati, with some users slamming the players for getting distracted before such a major tournament. Others were in support of the stars, sending them warm regards for the tournament.
