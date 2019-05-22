ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England’s IPL star vows to get Virat Kohli out

On Tuesday, England announced their 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup and Jofra Archer was named a part of the team. Archer marked his call-up by saying that he has his sights set on the big wicket of India’s Virat Kohli.

Archer, who has played just three one-day internationals so far, earned his name by playing in some the world’s best T20 leagues. Archer plays with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Originally from Barbados, it was only in March 2019 that the youngster earned his qualification to play for England in international games.

After his World Cup selection, the Sussex pacer talked to Sky Sports and named Virat Kohli as the one cricketer he would love to dismiss in the upcoming tournament.

“I’d quite like to get Virat Kohli out because I wasn’t able to in the IPL,” Archer said, before adding: “And Chris Gayle as well.”

He went on to speak about how platforms like the IPL and the BBL have helped him prepare for the World Cup, despite having not spent much time with the England Cricket Team.

“I think I probably have a bigger advantage over some of the other guys in our team,” he said. “We play (these guys) twice a (season) in the IPL, so you know their weaknesses, you know their strengths, you know if they can’t run between the wickets… it gets you an extra bit of inside information.”

He added: “To be honest, I think international cricket is probably the same intensity as the IPL. I think the only thing that changes is the amount of overs.”

England will open their World Cup campaign on May 30th, when they host South Africa in the opening game of the competition. England is then set to face West Indies on June 14th and India on June 30th, which is when Archer will get the opportunities to dismiss Gayle and Kohli, respectively.