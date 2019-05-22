ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli identifies two main bowlers that could lead India to glory

On Tuesday, Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri attended their final press conference before the Cricket World Cup. While speaking about his team’s preparations, Kohli said that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal could be the two bowlers that would lead India to the title.

Kohli said that going into the World Cup, Kuldeep and Chahal are “pillars” of India’s bowling attack.

It did not sound right as Kuldeep was dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) because of poor form. However, the Indian captain feels that the move may have had a positive effect on the 24-year-old Chinaman bowler.

“In hindsight, if you look at it, someone like Kuldeep who has had so much success, it is important to see a period where things don’t go your way. We are glad that it happened in the IPL rather than during the World Cup,” Kohli said, before adding:

“He had time to reflect and correct things and come into World Cup even stronger. We know the kind of skill set he possesses alongside (Yuzvendra) Chahal. They are two pillars of our bowling line-up.”

Apart from the wristspin duo, India’s bowling lineup also consists of pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami, while Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja provide them with ample backup. The Indian squad heading for England has also been widely touted as the strongest-ever in the history of all Indian World Cup teams.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on 5th June 2019, when they will face South Africa at the Ageas Rose Bowl, New Hampshire