On Tuesday, England Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In a surprising yet sensational move, the selectors picked Jofra Archer as part of the 15-man squad.

Archer has been widely regarded as an up-and-coming all-rounder, thanks to his brilliant death-bowling abilities. He is also handy with the bat on most occasions. The youngster rose to fame by playing for the Big Bash League (BBL) side Hobart Hurricanes. Archer also plies his trade with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side the Rajasthan Royals and with Sussex Cricket in England.

As soon as the news of him getting picked for England’s World Cup squad was known to the public, Archer received an outpouring of wishes on Twitter. It was hence only fair that Rajasthan Royals joined in the proceedings, posting a tweet of their own to congratulate the star:

This is where the banter then started to take shape. Sussex Cricket appeared “displeased” at the Royals for claiming ownership of Archer, as they replied: “‘Your’ pace machine?”

‘Your’ pace machine…? 🤔😅 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 21, 2019

Sussex’ response was then met with a laughing emoji, courtesy of Hobart Hurricanes, Archer’s third team:

😂 — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) May 21, 2019

Finally the youngster himself had to intervene, and he asked his teams to “play nicely”:

Play nicely guys 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 21, 2019

But the person handling Sussex’ Twitter account was evidently on a roll and that resulted in this piece of art:

Rajasthan Royals then proceeded to make a small correction, as they reminded everyone that Archer is England’s player as well:

The Twitter thread evidently had users in splits, one of them even terming the exchange between Sussex, Royals and Hurricanes as the “GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Twitter thread”:

Some others tried to add to the fun, inviting Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Quetta Gladiators to chip in with a response, as Archer has played for them as well.

@TeamQuetta want to add anything here maybe? @iNabeelHashmi ? He played for Quetta before ipl i believe?🤔 — Muhammad Hamza (@TheMHamza) May 21, 2019

Moving on to other details, England’s World Cup campaign will begin on May 30th, when they are set to host South Africa at the Oval (London) on May 30th. Archer is expected to a key presence in the squad as the hosts look to win their maiden World Cup, on home soil.