Ricky Ponting reveals his choice for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 winner, snubs Australia

The ICC Cricket World Cup is fast approaching, and former players are all chiming in with their picks of who will win the tournament.

Ricky Ponting made one such claim as well, as was reported by the Times of India, where he picked who might win the whole thing.

What is interesting is that Ponting snubbed his own nation while making the choice, despite Australia being defending champions.

“Initially, it would be England for two reasons. England have started playing well in limited overs and the tournament will be played on home. Naturally, they will have some home advantage. But they will be challenged by India and Australia,” Ponting said.

Speaking about the possibility of Australia winning it thanks to the returns of David Warner and Steven Smith, the former Aussie captain made a rather astute observation.

“The inclusion of these two cricketers (Smith and Warner) would definitely enhance Australia’s performance in the World Cup. Australia did not do well while they were away from the team. I’m sure, not only me, but the whole team is really excited to have them back,” he added.

Regardless of Ponting’s remarks, England do pose the biggest threat, followed by India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.