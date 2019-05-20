ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand warm up match probable XI, live stream, time, scores and updates

The World’s biggest cricket spectacle, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just a few days away now and the participating teams have already released their provisional squads after carefully weighing their strengths and weaknesses.



Team India are one of the favourites to win the title, but before they officially enter the tournament, India will play two warm-up matches – the first against New Zealand on May 25 the second against Bangladesh on May 28.

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Match #4

The New Zealand game will take place at the Oval in Kennington, London at 9:30am GMT (3:00pm IST).

Since this is a warm-up match, both the sides can use their full set of 15 players.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Where to watch

Viewers in India will be able to watch the matches on television via the Star Sports network and on live-stream via Hotstar. Readers can also stay tuned with the latest news updates from the game, on FOX Sports Asia.