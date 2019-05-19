Reports: India ICC Cricket World Cup winner close to retirement amid offers from foreign T20 Leagues

Former ICC Cricket World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh could be close to calling it quits on the International scene, amid offers from foreign T20 leagues, it is being reported.

“Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first class cricket. He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The news comes after 2007 T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan put his name into the hat for Caribbean Premier League (CPL) starting soon.

“Irfan was told to withdraw his name from the draft. As far as Yuvraj is concerned, we need to check the rules. Even if he retires from first class cricket, he will still be an active T20 player registered under BCCI. The rule needs to be checked,” a BCCI representative said.

Yuvraj led India to World Cup glory back in 2011 and was diagnosed with cancer soon after. If he does retire, the announcement may coincide with India’s charge at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England.