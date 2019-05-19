ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost upon us with just about two weeks left for the start of the biggest cricket extravaganza on earth. Here is the full schedule of Bangladesh for the group stage of the competition.

For long, Bangladesh have been considered the dark horses at the ICC Cricket World Cup. After a slow start in their first two world cups, the South Asian minnows stunned the cricketing world when they beat India to progress to the ‘super eight’ stage in 2007. A group stage appearance in 2011 followed, following another quarter-final in 2015.

The Asian cricketing nation have a tough task at hand this time around, as they compete against nine of the best cricket-playing nations for the top four spots. Here’s who they will face in the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage.

Bangladesh’s Schedule and Time Table at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

1. Bangladesh vs South Africa

Date: 2 June 2019 (Sunday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: The Oval, London

2. Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Date: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 6:00 pm IST, 8:30 pm SGT

Venue: The Oval, London

3. Bangladesh vs England

Date: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

4. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Date: 11 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

5. Bangladesh vs West Indies

Date: 17 June 2019 (Monday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

6. Bangladesh vs Australia

Date: 20 June 2019 (Thursday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

7. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Date: 24 June 2019 (Monday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

8. Bangladesh vs India

Date: 2 July 2019 (Tuesday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

9. Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Date: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Lord’s, London