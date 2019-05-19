ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mumbai Indians star makes last minute entry in West Indies reserve squad

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is less than two weeks away and the participating teams have started finalizing their squads. West Indies become the latest competing nation to announce their ten reserves for the upcoming competition, including two Indian Premier League top performers.

Mumbai Indians stalwart Keiron Pollard has been named in the ten-man reserve list by West Indies, ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Pollard is joined by another Indian Premier League star, Dwayne Bravo on the list after yet another great season.

Speaking about the reserves, West Indies’ Interim Chairman of Selectors, Robert Haynes, had this to say:

“The choice of players in the reserve list is to really cover our bases and ensure we have a good balance in the pool of players that can be selected if replacements are required,” Haynes said.

“We think the skill set in this pool is strong with a good blend of experience and upcoming young players who can be ready to contribute when required,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals up-and-comer Keemo Paul has also found himself a place on the reserve list. Sunil Ambris, John Campbell, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Shane Dowrich, Jonathan Carter, and Roston Chase complete the list.

Here is West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup reserve list in full:

Sunil Ambris, Dwayne Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Raymon Reifer, Kieron Pollard.