ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Squad changes and injured players of every team

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is near and teams are busy in preparations for the big event. We have all the top teams – India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – competing for Cricket’s biggest prize, in the global tournament.

All the teams have already readied their squads to travel to England, where the tournament will be held starting May 30. It is always a great honour for a player to represent his country in the World Cup, but some have been unlucky to miss out due to injury.

The various teams have the option to replace injured players coming into the tournament. Let us take a look at some of the possible squad changes that could be made or that have already been made.

India

In India’s case, it is middle-order batsman and right-arm orthodox spinner Kedar Jadhav who was set to miss the World Cup due to injury. The all-rounder hurt his left arm while fielding for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) finals against Mumbai Indians. He was immediately taken off the field, and scans revealed that he would have to be rested for a while before playing again, at least as a precautionary measure.

The latest update on his situation reveals that he is fit to play the World Cup, however according to reports, top-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, pace bowlers Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma have been made available on standby.

Pakistan

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir was suffering from injury when he was called up to the World Cup squad of his team. However, the selectors have been forced to rethink after a whole set of poor performances by him against England, in the ongoing ODI series.

It had been reported that a full medical checkup would be conducted for Amir immediately after the England series. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors had revealed that a final call on Amir’s issue would be taken after they reviewed the test results of the above-mentioned checkups.

On 20th May, it was announced that Mohammad Amir would remain in the Pakistan squad. Along with him, Wahab Riaz who had been omitted from the preliminary squad that had been named last month, also makes a return into the team.

South Africa

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn are South Africa’s biggest problems ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. Both pacers suffered from injury during the IPL and were ruled out of the tournament halfway through the group stages.

However, Ottis Gibson the Proteas coach has revealed that both Rabada and Steyn are fully on track to a proper recovery before the World Cup begins. As a result, South Africa have made no readjustments to their squad.

Earlier, Anrich Nortje was originally included in the 15-man squad but on 7th May 2019, he was ruled out of the tournament with a hand injury and replaced by Chris Morris.

England

England’s original 15-man squad included batsman Alex Hales, who later withdrew from the team following a ban imposed on him for the use of recreational drugs.

England Cricket Board (ECB) have chosen not to name a replacement yet. They may either go forward with a 14-man squad or wait for the Pakistan series to end before finding an additional player to complete the squad.

New Zealand

New Zealand batsman Tom Latham suffered an injury in the recent practice match against Australia. The wicket-keeper batsman is likely to miss the Kiwis’ opening fixture against Sri Lanka on 1st June.

New Zealand have hence selected a back-up wicket-keeper in the form of Tom Blundell. Remarkably, Blundell is yet to play his first ODI and hence we could be witnessing the rare occasion of a player making his international debut during the World Cup.

Besides Blundell, BJ Watling and Tim Seifert are also on standby for the Kiwis, according to their chief selector.

Australia

Australia announced their 15-man squad on 15th April itself. The original squad included pace bowler Jhye Richardson, who then went on suffer from a dislocated shoulder.

On May 8th 2019, Cricket Australia (CA) selectors announced that Kane Richardson will replace him in the squad.