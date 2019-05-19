ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand warm up match live stream, scores, updates, when and where to watch

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost upon us with just about two weeks left for the start of the biggest cricket extravaganza on earth. But before that, we will see some warm-up matches between the contenders. Here are the details regarding India’s match against New Zealand.

With less than two weeks to go in the ultimate cricketing event, teams have stepped up their preparations. In doing so, the participating nations will play in warm-up games right before the start of the tournament against each other.

India will go up against New Zealand in their first warm-up game of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Here are the details regarding the same:

When to watch?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between India and New Zealand will take place on May 25, 2019, at The Oval stadium in London. The match will begin at 3:00 pm IST (5:30 pm SGT).

Where to watch?

The ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be shown across Star Sports and DD Sports in India and Nepal. Hotstar will broadcast the matches online.

Star Cricket will be providing the broadcast for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in Singapore.

Fans in Brunei and Malaysia can also watch the action on Star Cricket.

Meanwhile, those in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.