ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost upon us with just about two weeks left for the start of the biggest cricket extravaganza on earth. Here is the full schedule of South Africa for the group stage of the competition.

One of cricket’s biggest shock stories revolves around South Africa and their failure to win a single world cup till date. The Proteas, as they are commonly known, have always boasted a strong squad but are yet to make it to the final.

South Africa have made it through to the semifinals in four of their seven ICC Cricket World Cup appearances thus far. Twice they were eliminated in the quarterfinals while they failed to make it past the group stage on one occasion.

The Proteas will be looking to continue their impressive streak and aim to go even better when the tournament rolls around in June.

South Africa’s Schedule and Time Table at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

1. South Africa vs England

Date: 30 May 2019 (Thursday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: The Oval, London

2. South Africa vs Bangladesh

Date: 2 June 2019 (Sunday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: The Oval, London

3. South Africa vs India

Date: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

4. South Africa vs West Indies

Date: 10 June 2019 (Monday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

5. South Africa vs Afghanistan

Date: 15 June 2019 (Saturday), 6:00 pm IST, 8:30 pm SGT

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

6. South Africa vs New Zealand

Date: 19 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

7. South Africa vs Pakistan

Date: 23 June 2019 (Sunday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Lord’s, London

8. South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Date: 28 June 2019 (Friday), 3:00 pm IST, 5:30 pm SGT

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

9. South Africa vs Australia

Date: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 6:00 pm IST, 8:30 pm SGT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester