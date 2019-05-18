ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost upon us with just about two weeks left for the start of the biggest cricket extravaganza on earth. Here is the full schedule of Australia for the group stage of the competition.

Five-time winners Australia will look to prolong their domination over the cricketing world, as they go looking for a record sixth world cup.

The reigning world champions will also benefit from the returning duo of David Warner and Steven Smith, both of who had served a year-long ban for tampering with the ball. They will start their group stage campaign on day three of the tournament, with what should be a fairly straightforward tie against Afghanistan.

Furthermore, Australia will finish their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup league stage against South Africa, with the match also signalling the end of the first half of the competition.

Australia’s Schedule and Time Table at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

1. Australia vs Afghanistan

Date: 1 June 2019 (Saturday), 6:00 pm IST, 8:30 pm SGT

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

2. Australia vs West Indies

Date: 6 June 2019 (Thursday), 3:00 PM IST, 5:30 PM SGT

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3. Australia vs India

Date: 9 June 2019 (Sunday), 3:00 PM IST, 5:30 PM SGT

Venue: The Oval, London

4. Australia vs Pakistan

Date: 12 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3:00 PM IST, 5:30 PM SGT

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

5. Australia vs Sri Lanka

Date: 15 June 2019 (Saturday), 3:00 PM IST, 5:30 PM SGT

Venue: The Oval, London

6. Australia vs Bangladesh

Date: 20 June 2019 (Thursday), 3:00 PM IST, 5:30 PM SGT

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

7. Australia vs England

Date: 25 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3:00 PM IST, 5:30 PM SGT

Venue: Lord’s, London

8. Australia vs New Zealand

Date: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 6:00 PM IST, 8:30 PM SGT

Venue: Lord’s, London

9. Australia vs South Africa

Date: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 6:00 PM IST, 8:30 PM SGT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester