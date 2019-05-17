ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost upon us with just about two weeks left for the start of the biggest cricket extravaganza on earth.
One-time champions Pakistan, who lifted the World Cup in 1992, travel to England with a fairly young and inexperienced squad. And few have given them the chance of lifting the trophy this time.
However, with Pakistan, you’re never sure about what kind of surprise they can throw up at the grandest stages of them all. They start their campaign against two-time champions West Indies on 31st May at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
Here’s Pakistan’s full schedule:
1: Pakistan vs West Indies
Date: 31 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
2: Pakistan vs England
Date: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Date: 7 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol
4: Pakistan vs Australia
Date: 12 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Venue: County Ground Taunton, Taunton
5: India vs Pakistan
Date: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
6: Pakistan vs South Africa
Date: 23 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
7: New Zealand vs Pakistan
Date: 26 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
8: Pakistan vs Afghanistan
Date: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
9: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Date: 5 July 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Lord’s, London