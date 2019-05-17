ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost upon us with just about two weeks left for the start of the biggest cricket extravaganza on earth.

One-time champions Pakistan, who lifted the World Cup in 1992, travel to England with a fairly young and inexperienced squad. And few have given them the chance of lifting the trophy this time.

However, with Pakistan, you’re never sure about what kind of surprise they can throw up at the grandest stages of them all. They start their campaign against two-time champions West Indies on 31st May at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Here’s Pakistan’s full schedule:

1: Pakistan vs West Indies

Date: 31 May 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2: Pakistan vs England

Date: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Date: 7 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

4: Pakistan vs Australia

Date: 12 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Venue: County Ground Taunton, Taunton

5: India vs Pakistan

Date: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

6: Pakistan vs South Africa

Date: 23 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

7: New Zealand vs Pakistan

Date: 26 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

8: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Date: 29 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

9: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Date: 5 July 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London