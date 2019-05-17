Fans troll Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for hilarious new advertisement

India’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and rising star Rishabh Pant recently featured in a face-care cream advertisement and fans have left no stone unturned to troll the duo.

Kohli posted the video from his Twitter handle and Pant followed suit. And it didn’t take much time for the fans to find the funny side of the advertisement and they took to the social media site to mercilessly troll Kohli and Pant. England pacer Stuart Broad had his say on the video as well.

Here’s the ad posted by the Indian captain.

And there was a whole range of reactions on the video:

can’t believe i fell for this 🤣 — landlord (@nothingbru_) May 16, 2019

But bhai.. @IPL m dekha Maine . Pimple kha they…??

😂😂😂 — Sandeep 😎😎 (@SandeepPorwal14) May 16, 2019

Hahah how do these guys sign up to do shit like this is beyond me 😂 — Rohit Suresh (@rohitkadaksures) May 16, 2019

You know there’s one more place where you can team up with him? An event where everyone is waiting for you two to come together? Yes, come to Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 — out of context jofra archer (@absycric) May 16, 2019

12 month bans for both of them please. pic.twitter.com/9ApERMqF71 — Yas Rana (@Yas_Wisden) May 16, 2019

I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3. 👍 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 16, 2019

Considering Warner and Smith’s bans for bring the game into disrepute, Kohli could be facing years. https://t.co/9IKopk2L2d — Titus O’Reily (@TitusOReily) May 16, 2019