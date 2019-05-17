Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Fans troll Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for hilarious new advertisement

India’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli and rising star Rishabh Pant recently featured in a face-care cream advertisement and fans have left no stone unturned to troll the duo.

Kohli posted the video from his Twitter handle and Pant followed suit. And it didn’t take much time for the fans to find the funny side of the advertisement and they took to the social media site to mercilessly troll Kohli and Pant. England pacer Stuart Broad had his say on the video as well.

Here’s the ad posted by the Indian captain.

And there was a whole range of reactions on the video:

 

 

 

