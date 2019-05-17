ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand dealt injury blow, star batsman doubtful for the opener

New Zealand have been dealt a minor injury blow ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham has suffered a finger fracture.

Latham fractured his finger while keeping wickets during the third practice match against Australia last week and is expected to miss both the World Cup warm-up encounters and his side’s opener. The Kiwis start their CWC campaign on 1st June against Sri Lanka.

Reports in stuff.co.nz claim that he will travel to England with the squad on Sunday as he is slowly getting into better shape. Newcomer Tom Blundell is expected to take Latham’s place in the squad.

Moreover, New Zealand chief selector Gavin Larsen revealed that Tim Seifert and BJ Watling are on standby in case Latham’s injury doesn’t heal properly.

“Whether he [Latham] takes his place in those warm-up games we’ll take a day-by-day approach on that, which will be down to the medical guys and Gary [Stead] and support staff when they’re over there,” Larsen told Trackside Radio.

“They’re both ready; Tim has come off the back of his finger injury, that’s OK, and BJ has been going well. We’ve got the different skill sets covered.”