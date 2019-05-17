ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins soon, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the action to unfold.
One of the favourites for the Cup this year are England, who also happen to be the host nation. A string of impressive results has seen the Three Lions of cricket come into their own, and will definitely pose a challenge this time around.
For fans of England waiting to see them perform in the World Cup, here is how, when and where you can follow the action.
England Schedule and Time Table
1. England vs South Africa
Date: 30 May 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Venue: The Oval, London
2. England vs Pakistan
Date: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3. England vs Bangladesh
Date: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Cardiff Wales Stadium
4. England vs West Indies
Date: 14 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
5. England vs Afghanistan
Date: 18 June 2019 (Tueday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
6. England vs Sri Lanka
Date: 21 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
7. England vs Australia
Date: 25 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
8. England vs India
Date: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
9. England vs New Zealand
Date: 3 July 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Venue: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
England Live Stream and Telecast Details
Fans in England can follow all the action via the Sky Sports Network.
