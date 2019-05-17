ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins soon, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the action to unfold.

One of the favourites for the Cup this year are England, who also happen to be the host nation. A string of impressive results has seen the Three Lions of cricket come into their own, and will definitely pose a challenge this time around.

For fans of England waiting to see them perform in the World Cup, here is how, when and where you can follow the action.

England Schedule and Time Table

1. England vs South Africa

Date: 30 May 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Venue: The Oval, London

2. England vs Pakistan

Date: 3 June 2019 (Monday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3. England vs Bangladesh

Date: 8 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Cardiff Wales Stadium

4. England vs West Indies

Date: 14 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

5. England vs Afghanistan

Date: 18 June 2019 (Tueday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

6. England vs Sri Lanka

Date: 21 June 2019 (Friday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

7. England vs Australia

Date: 25 June 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

8. England vs India

Date: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

9. England vs New Zealand

Date: 3 July 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Venue: The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

England Live Stream and Telecast Details

Fans in England can follow all the action via the Sky Sports Network.

