ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

India will begin their journey at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 soon, and fans are looking forward to another memorable outing at a World Cup.
The tournament begins on May 30 and will feature some of the best teams in the world vying for the top prize of being called world champion.
India begin their journey on June 5 against South Africa and fans can refer to the following schedule to follow their favourite team at the tournament:
India Schedule and Time Table at World Cup
Date: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
2. India vs Australia
Date: 9 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Venue: The Oval, London
3. India vs New Zealand
Date: 13 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
4. India vs Pakistan
Date: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
5. India vs Afghanistan
Date: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
6. India vs West Indies
Date: 27 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
7. India vs England
Date: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
8. India vs Bangladesh
Date: 2 July 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
9. India vs Sri Lanka
Date: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Live Stream and Telecast Details
India’s World Cup journey can be followed by fans from start to finish by fans in India on the Star Sports Network.
