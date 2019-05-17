ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India schedule, time table, PDF, live stream

India will begin their journey at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 soon, and fans are looking forward to another memorable outing at a World Cup.

The tournament begins on May 30 and will feature some of the best teams in the world vying for the top prize of being called world champion.

India begin their journey on June 5 against South Africa and fans can refer to the following schedule to follow their favourite team at the tournament:

India Schedule and Time Table at World Cup

1. India vs South Africa

Date: 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

2. India vs Australia

Date: 9 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Venue: The Oval, London

3. India vs New Zealand

Date: 13 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4. India vs Pakistan

Date: 16 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

5. India vs Afghanistan

Date: 22 June 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

6. India vs West Indies

Date: 27 June 2019 (Thursday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

7. India vs England

Date: 30 June 2019 (Sunday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

8. India vs Bangladesh

Date: 2 July 2019 (Tuesday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

9. India vs Sri Lanka

Date: 6 July 2019 (Saturday), 3 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Live Stream and Telecast Details

India’s World Cup journey can be followed by fans from start to finish by fans in India on the Star Sports Network.

