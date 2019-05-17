ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian World Cup winner describes where they could fall short in the tournament

India are heading to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament in England full of confidence. After finding a decent squad of players and a healthy bit of experience, the Men in Blue are one of the favourites for the crown.

But former India batsman and 2011 World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir isn’t entirely convinced they have every department sorted out.

“I feel Indian team lacks one more quality fast bowler. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) need more support. You may argue that India has two fast bowling all-rounders in Hardik (Pandya) and Vijay Shankar but I am not convinced. In the end it boils down to getting the team combination right and sticking to it,” Gambhir said at the CEAT Cricket Rating International awards.

“Besides India I will be keenly watching Australia as they are a side to beat. They have most well rounded bowling attack in the competition. I will also be watching New Zealand and hosts England.”

Gambhir has now entered politics as a part of the BJP, but there is no doubt he still knows a thing or two about succeeding on the big stage, and Indian fans will hope that the bowling attack will be at its best at the World Cup.