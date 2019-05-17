ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals the one weapon that will make teams fear India

India begin their ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 campaign soon, and at the heart of their bowling attack will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The pacer has now opined that it is the strength in their bowling that will make India a potent threat to other teams contesting the World Cup in England.

“I agree that pitches in England in the last few years have been flat, but teams will be wary of India’s bowling unit since we can be potent both at the start and at the death,” Bhuvi told the Times of India newspaper.

“It will all boil down to how we execute the plans on the given day.”

“I don’t want to comment on whether we are the best or not because our performance in the field is what will define our attack,” he added.

“Our performances over the last few years speak for us. The Indian bowling attack has grown from strength to strength.

“Today we can say that our pace attack can make an impact on any surface.”

Fans will hope that India’s bowlers can wreak havoc in the CWC, and bring home another top honour for the Men in Blue.