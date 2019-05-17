ICC CWC 2019: Major injury doubt set to be cleared for India before tournament

India will have some good news to bring to their fans ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 as reports suggest Kedar Jadhav will be fit in time for the tournament.

Jadhav suffered an injury during the recently concluded IPL 2019 campaign whilst playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and was considered a major doubt for the World Cup as a result.

But Jadhav is now said to be fit enough to board the flight to England, which takes off with the Indian team on board come May 22, though selectors will take a final decision only at the last minute.

If, for any reason, Jadhav is deemed unfit, then the Indians would have to name a replacement for the batsman, with many expecting Rishabh Pant to be called up to the squad if that happens.

The warm up matches for the World Cup will begin on May 24, but India don’t play their first official game till June 5 when they take on South Africa.