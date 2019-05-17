ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former Indian opening batsman appointed new Bangladesh batting coach

As per the most recent development in Bangladesh cricket, it has been announced that former Indian opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the batting coach for the men’s team, according to the statement released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday.

It has also been reported that Jaffer will work for game development in Bangladesh Cricket’s High Performance Academy.

The former Indian national cricketer’s contract lasts for six months, during when he is touted to work with Bangladeshi batsmen across different age groups at the academy, located in the capital city of Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the 41-year old star is also set to continue working with Indian domestic side Vidarbha, with who he clinched two back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy titles – in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

BCB officials were keen on having Jaffer on board ever since he played for Abahani Limited in March, in the Dhaka Premier League. It was Khaled Mahmud Sujan, Abahani coach and former Bangladesh cricketer who showed initial interest in hiring Jaffer. Khaled Mahmud is also the director and the game development committee chairman of BCB.

During his stint with Abahani, Jaffer had helped out the likes of Soumya Sarkar, who is a part of Bangladesh’s world-cup contingent..

About the Indian’s appointment, Sujan said: “During his visit to Dhaka, he helped quite a few players and we are glad to have someone like him on board. He has been a very good player and we are confident that our players will benefit from him,” before concluding:

“He has been one of the fine performers of the game and comes with a huge experience. Coming from the sub-continent, there will be no language barrier as well, so the players will be able to communicate better.”

Wasim Jaffer is one of the biggest stalwarts of Indian domestic cricket, in the entire history of the game. He holds the all-time record for scoring the most Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy runs, and is also the first and only batsman till date, to cross 11,000 career runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Unfortunately, his international career failed to take off beyond the 31 Test matches he played, where he scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.11. Nevertheless, he is regarded as one of the finest exponents of opening batting, that India has ever produced.